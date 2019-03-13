Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Price Target to $14.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies to $14.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.00 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

