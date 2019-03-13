Pitcairn Co. Invests $77,000 in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.61. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

