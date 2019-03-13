PIVX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.12 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00021976 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Upbit and Trade By Trade. PIVX has a total market cap of $48.62 million and $8.12 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinroom, Coinbe, YoBit, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Graviex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

