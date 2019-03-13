Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

