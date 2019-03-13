Playgroundz Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00005105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $23,253.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00382840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.01693532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00229568 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

