PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 31,843 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $7,055,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $423.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 80.59%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 31,843 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-31843-shares-of-mastercraft-boat-holdings-inc-mcft.html.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft and NauticStar segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.