PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.40. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,233,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,156. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

