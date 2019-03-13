PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,414 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth $138,713,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 12.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,564 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 23.1% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,716,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,247,000 after purchasing an additional 697,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,665,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,586,000 after purchasing an additional 368,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Amdocs had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

