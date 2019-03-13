Polar Capital LLP Acquires 42,034 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 1.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $72,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,625 shares of company stock worth $5,106,885. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 61.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

