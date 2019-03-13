Polar Capital LLP Has $58.20 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $58,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,075,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,843,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

TRV opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $467,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,485,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Polar Capital LLP Has $58.20 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/polar-capital-llp-has-58-20-million-holdings-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.