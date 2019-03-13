Polar Capital LLP Sells 25,545 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Polar Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,545 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Twilio worth $42,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,104. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -159.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $118.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Twilio to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $304,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,797,837.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,737 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

