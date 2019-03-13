PolicyPal Network (PAL) Price Up 43% This Week

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One PolicyPal Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DDEX and DOBI trade. PolicyPal Network has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00392100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.01680986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00228921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001635 BTC.

PolicyPal Network Profile

PolicyPal Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official message board for PolicyPal Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. PolicyPal Network’s official website is www.policypal.network.

Buying and Selling PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DEx.top, DOBI trade, IDEX, CPDAX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolicyPal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

