Port Capital LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Port Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $406,699,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,073,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,057,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,947 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 342.8% in the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,866,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,297,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

