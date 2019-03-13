Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Quantum Corp (QTM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,922,484 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,126,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 33.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 192,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $60,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,049,321 shares of company stock worth $1,589,628. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

QTM opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

