Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 423,480 Shares of Internap Corp (INAP)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423,480 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Internap were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Internap by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Internap by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,915,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 595,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Internap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Internap by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Internap by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Internap alerts:

INAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Internap in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Internap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Internap Corp has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/portolan-capital-management-llc-sells-423480-shares-of-internap-corp-inap.html.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.