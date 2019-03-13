Power Financial (PWF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Power Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Get Power Financial alerts:

TSE:PWF opened at C$30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 44.11 and a current ratio of 46.82. Power Financial has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.89.

About Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.