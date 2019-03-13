Power Integrations (POWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POWI. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

POWI opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Power Integrations had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $135,144.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,087.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $37,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,593. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

