Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Director Lloyd George Jackson II Purchases 3,000 Shares

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Director Lloyd George Jackson II acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.61. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $21.40.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

