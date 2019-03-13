Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,137,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 12,917,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,900 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $9,557,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,159,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 364,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of PVG opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/pretium-resources-inc-pvg-holdings-raised-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.