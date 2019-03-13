Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €16.30 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €16.30 ($18.95) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.76 ($24.14).

Shares of PSM opened at €14.95 ($17.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €13.90 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of €31.10 ($36.16).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

