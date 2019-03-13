PROUD Money (PROUD) Price Tops $0.0119

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. PROUD Money has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PROUD Money has traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar. One PROUD Money coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.02330487 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011324 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000546 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 181.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002091 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001228 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PROUD Money Coin Profile

PROUD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money.

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

