Providence Resources (PVR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 722,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 795,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

