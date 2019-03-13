Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) COO Sells $100,250.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) COO Donavon P. Ternes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PROV opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROV. TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, FIG Partners raised Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 442,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 77.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

