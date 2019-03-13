Provident Financial plc (PFG) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 554.60 ($7.25). 1,465,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 482.10 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 722 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 664 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 664.75 ($8.69).

In other news, insider Ken Mullen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75), for a total value of £4,744 ($6,198.88).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

