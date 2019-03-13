Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 416.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Renasant worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Strs Ohio raised its position in Renasant by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Renasant by 213.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Renasant by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNST opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Renasant Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/prudential-financial-inc-boosts-holdings-in-renasant-corp-rnst.html.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.