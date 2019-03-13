Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,790,464 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15,678.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,143,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after buying an additional 1,136,235 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,430,000 after buying an additional 839,309 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 985.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after buying an additional 624,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 36,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

