Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 286,550 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 266.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.77% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $643.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 3.59.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

