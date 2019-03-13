Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 3,757.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WLL opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

