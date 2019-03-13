Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,675 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

