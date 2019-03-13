Prudential PLC Acquires 21,200 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 7,140 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $206,988.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

