Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Cigna Corp (CI)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145,475 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.25% of Cigna worth $117,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Cigna by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,688. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $162.42 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.09.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

