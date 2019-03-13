Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $2,634,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,693,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

