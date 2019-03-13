PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,019 Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,320. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

