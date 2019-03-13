Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Price Target Raised to $61.50 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $61.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.51.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,846,224.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,219 shares of company stock worth $8,962,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,101,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,261,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.