Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc Decreased by Analyst (KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.37 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

