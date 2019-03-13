Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) Boosted by Cormark

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) – Cormark increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Cormark also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $16.65 on Monday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $8,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

