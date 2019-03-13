Qbic (QBIC) Price Reaches $0.0046

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market cap of $21,542.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.02329183 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00038081 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.