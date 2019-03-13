Quaker Chemical Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued on Friday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.80.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $198.22 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

In other news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $392,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,385.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,781,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

