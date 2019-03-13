Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Volume Hits $417,538.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, GOPAX and Kucoin. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and $417,538.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01669121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00233016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

