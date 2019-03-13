Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Groupon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 899,030 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 19.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Groupon by 14.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,241,250 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $799.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

