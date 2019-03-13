Quorum Health (QHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 248.56% and a negative net margin of 10.66%.

Shares of Quorum Health stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Quorum Health has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quorum Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quorum Health by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Quorum Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,753,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quorum Health by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 542,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quorum Health by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 85,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

