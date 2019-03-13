Radware (RDWR) and Resources Connection (RECN) Head-To-Head Survey

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radware and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $234.40 million 4.71 $11.73 million $0.29 85.52 Resources Connection $654.13 million 0.83 $18.82 million $0.98 17.39

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Radware does not pay a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.01% 3.88% 2.66% Resources Connection 3.44% 11.77% 7.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Radware and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 4 0 3.00 Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

Radware currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.98%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Radware on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update related to latest threats, and fraud and phishing attacks. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; application performance monitoring to detect application performance issues; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company also offers cloud DDoS protection, cloud malware protection, content delivery network, and cloud Web acceleration services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

