Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 843,952 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 843,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 9.4% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $432,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 843,952 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/rafferty-asset-management-llc-buys-843952-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.