Randall C. Stuewe Sells 68,940 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,449,118.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $853.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 455.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Randall C. Stuewe Sells 68,940 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/randall-c-stuewe-sells-68940-shares-of-darling-ingredients-inc-dar-stock.html.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.