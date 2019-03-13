Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,140,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,507,143 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for approximately 25.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Range Resources worth $384,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 48,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Range Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 461,780 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Range Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 48,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,875. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

