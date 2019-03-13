Raymond James & Associates Acquires 82,376 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Nutanix worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $408,940.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,940.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 34,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $1,378,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,200. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

