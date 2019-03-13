Raymond James & Associates Has $8.59 Million Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Msci were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Msci by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $188.00 price target on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $185.02 on Wednesday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 35.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

