Raymond James & Associates Sells 136,174 Shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (DNI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 119,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNI opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

