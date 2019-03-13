Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $787,735.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $3,586,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

