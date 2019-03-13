Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in American States Water Co (AWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of American States Water worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eva G. Tang sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $82,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,831 shares of company stock worth $477,063. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

